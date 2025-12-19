Dhurandhar, which is all set to become the biggest hit of the year, enters the third week of its release today. The film overperformed in its second week and is now all set for another huge week from today. The Ranveer Singh-starrer also had a release in the IMAX version. However, its IMAX run ended yesterday, on December 18.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar completes its glorious run in IMAX as Avatar: Fire And Ash takes over; single screens, Gaiety-Galaxy SKIP Hollywood biggie; continue with Ranveer Singh-starrer

This is because Avatar: Fire And Ash has now taken over all the IMAX screens across India and also the world. Directed by James Cameron, the fantasy drama is known for its spellbinding visuals. Hence, it makes for an ideal watch in IMAX theatres. It's no wonder that its shows in the IMAX cinemas got filled first.

Nevertheless, Dhurandhar had a glorious run in the IMAX version. The film also had a big screen appeal which enticed people to check it out in IMAX. Interestingly, the film didn’t get a release in IMAX on the day of its release due to late delivery of prints. But once the issue settled, the film managed to score big time in the wide-screen cinemas.

Avatar vs Dhurandhar update

Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the advance booking in several one-screen and two-screen cinemas had not begun for shows from December 19 due to show-sharing issues between Avatar: Fire And Ash and Dhurandhar.

As per a trade source, “Disney, the studio releasing Avatar: Fire And Ash, has asked single-screen theatres that they want all shows for their film. In two-screen cinemas, they have asked for 5 or 6 shows. However, exhibitors are not comfortable with this directive as Dhurandhar is running very successfully. They are confident that even in its third week, the Ranveer Singh-starrer will find a huge audience, as evident by the steady footfalls the film has generated in the weekdays.”

The matter was expected to be resolved. Sadly, that hasn’t happened. The trade source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Disney was adamant about getting all shows for Avatar: Fire And Ash while the single screens requested for show sharing. With no other option, single-screen cinemas had to give up on the plan to play Avatar: Fire And Ash. Late Thursday night, they opened the advance booking and have decided to continue playing Dhurandhar with all shows until December 24.”

The only exception is PVR Le Reve, Bandra, formerly known as Globus Cinema. It’ll play Avatar: Fire And Ash with two shows a day, at 8:00 am and 7:20 pm, while Dhurandhar will be played by 11:40 am, 3:30 pm and 11:00 pm. In other words, PVR Le Reve is one of the few single screens in the whole of India that will play the James Cameron directorial.

On the other hand, all the two-screen cinemas of Mumbai have allotted 3 shows to Avatar: Fire And Ash and the remaining 6 shows to Dhurandhar.

Finally, those hoping to watch Avatar: Fire And Ash at Mumbai’s iconic G7 complex, popularly known as Gaiety-Galaxy, might be disappointed. Until December 18, bookings for Galaxy and Gemini were not opened, fuelling hope that the James Cameron directorial would find a slot in one of the two screens. However, late Thursday night, bookings for all screens were opened, and there was no listing for Avatar: Fire And Ash. Dhurandhar will continue to play in Gaiety and Galaxy, the complex’s biggest screens, while Gemini will play four shows of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Also Read: Adivi Sesh BREAKS silence on Dacoit’s CLASH with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, 2026: “I wish the sequel is world’s BIGGEST hit; jin logon ko Dhurandhar 2 ka ticket na mile, woh Dacoit dekhne aa jaaye!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.