Keerthy Suresh was recently in the news when her film Raftaar got a new release date.

Over the years, Keerthy Suresh has been steadily balancing projects across industries with a mix of commercial entertainers and performance-driven roles. The National Award-winning actress, who has built a consistent presence across languages over the years, is now reportedly being considered for another interesting project, according to ongoing industry speculation.

EXCLUSIVE: National Award winner Keerthy Suresh in talks for a romance-thriller? Here’s what we know

A source close to the industry exclusively shared, “Keerthy Suresh is currently in talks with a leading filmmaker for a big-scale romance-thriller. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, industry chatter suggests this could mark another step in her film journey after recent back-to-back projects.” The reported project is said to be mounted on a larger scale and could potentially see the actress explore a genre space she has not extensively worked in before.

Having worked across emotional dramas, romantic entertainers, and commercial films, it is safe to say that Keerthy could fit well into a romance-thriller space that demands both intensity and emotional depth. While nothing has been officially announced yet, the speculation around the project has already sparked curiosity among fans eager to see what she takes up next.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh starrer Raftaar gets new release date; film to arrive in theatres in October

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.