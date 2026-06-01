Royal Challengers Bengaluru etched their name deeper into IPL history on Sunday by successfully defending their title and lifting the IPL 2026 trophy. The Bengaluru-based franchise defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, becoming only the third team after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to win consecutive IPL championships.

Anushka Sharma kisses Virat Kohli on the forehead as RCB clinch second consecutive IPL title

At the heart of the victory was Virat Kohli, who once again delivered when it mattered the most. The batting star anchored the chase with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls and sealed the contest in style with a towering six over long-on. His match-winning effort sparked celebrations among teammates, fans and family members present at the stadium.

Among the most emotional moments of the night came from the stands, where actor Anushka Sharma was cheering for her husband. As Kohli struck the winning shot, Anushka erupted with joy, celebrating enthusiastically alongside fellow supporters in the VIP enclosure. Moments later, Kohli looked towards the stands and blew a flying kiss to her, which she warmly returned.

Following the victory, Anushka took to social media to share a heartfelt photograph from the celebrations. In the image, she is seen affectionately kissing Kohli on the forehead while the cricketer holds the IPL trophy. The candid moment captured the emotions of a night that marked another significant milestone in Kohli's illustrious career and RCB's growing legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The photograph quickly gained traction online, with fans praising the couple's bond and celebrating the team's achievement. Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages from cricket enthusiasts and celebrities alike.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was among those who applauded the team's achievement. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Congratulations to team @royalchallengers.bengaluru for their second consecutive victory... spectacular win!!!!”

Actor Sonu Sood also joined the celebrations, posting a simple yet enthusiastic message that read, “Congratulations RCB!!!”

RCB's successful title defence has been hailed as one of the franchise's greatest achievements. After years of near misses and heartbreaks, the team has now established itself among the most successful sides in IPL history.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma spotted chanting prayers for Virat Kohli and RCB during IPL match

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