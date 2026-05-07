EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy’s next is an international production that will be “life-changing” for her and everyone associated with it, reveals a source

Something is brewing in Mouni Roy's world and no, it is not another Bollywood project. After having quite the full work calendar in 2025, quietly, rumours have begun circulating in industry circles about what Mouni is doing next. She has reportedly worked on a prestigious project that the team has taken great pains to keep hush-hush, as they intend to do a massive reveal in the coming weeks. No title, no cast announcement, no official confirmation. Just a name attached to something that, by all accounts, a role Mouni has never done before.

EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy’s next is an international production that will be “life-changing” for her and everyone associated with it, reveals a source

A source close to the development revealed, “Mouni Roy's next is going to be life-changing for her and everyone associated with the project. It is an international production, but currently under wraps.”

And that's all this source is saying. Mouni has spent the last few years building a credible acting career after television, holding her own in Brahmastra, Salakaar and the several projects that she was associated with.

But there's more. The project, it appears, is also being positioned for a global reveal, with the same source adding that “a screening at one of the world's most prestigious film festivals is being worked out.” While nothing has been confirmed yet, the fact that the team of the movie, including Mouni and her reps are not ready to divulge any details, only adds to the mounting intrigue.

In an industry where announcements come with elaborate photoshoots and coordinated PR drops, the silence around this one is conspicuous. Deliberate, even.

Also Read: Mouni Roy revisits Kathak roots with ‘Gehra Hua’ dance reel

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