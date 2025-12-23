Two days are left for the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, and the excitement is slowly building up thanks to its fresh look, youthful appeal, music and casting. The advance booking of the film commenced over the weekend and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will inform readers about the demand put forward by Dharma Productions’ in-house distribution team in front of the single-screen theatres and multiplexes.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The team of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri are aware that Dhurandhar is still unstoppable and will continue to find a huge audience on Christmas, when their film will arrive in cinemas. They also know that Avatar: Fire And Ash has taken up several shows and screens. Hence, they have asked for fair and modest showcasing, keeping in mind the realities.”

The source continued, “The distribution team of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has asked for a minimum of 2 shows in theatres with 1 screen. In 2-screen plexes, they have asked for 5 shows. Multiplexes with 3, 4, 5 and 6 screens need to play 6, 8, 12 and 14 shows a day, respectively. Lastly, for multiplexes with 7 screens and more, the team of the film have asked for 16 shows. This is the minimum number of shows that they have requested.”

The source then said, “Despite these fair demands, the team of the film is struggling to get the desired number of shows. As of 9:00 am on December 23, only theatres with 4 more screens and more have opened bookings, that too in just one screen. Single-screens and 2 and 3-screen cinemas are yet to commence ticket sales as negotiations are still going on. Thankfully, Avatar: Fire And Ash didn’t get a release in single screens and hence, these theatres need to divide shows only between Dhurandhar and the romcom. But even that is proving to be a challenge as the demand for Dhurandhar is just not subsiding even after 18 days. Moreover, both Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire And Ash are more than 3 hour films. So in multiplexes, dividing shows between the three films will also prove to be a challenge.”

An industry insider commented, “We have seen distributors being unreasonable and forcing cinemas to give 100% showcasing to their films. Keeping that in mind, kudos to Karan Johar and his team for being reasonable and practical and not asking for too many shows. Also, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri features a rising star like Kartik Aaryan and it belongs to a genre that has a lot of takers. Hence, we hope that cinemas give this film a chance.”

