EXCLUSIVE: Mastiii 4 trailer to be launched in a GRAND event on October 28 in Mumbai

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The trailer will be launched on Tuesday, October 28 in a grand fashion in Mumbai. The trailer is 3 minutes and 3 seconds long and will give the audience a fair idea about the film, it's plot and it's comic quotient. The makers are excited about the final product and are happy to share it with the media and the audience at large. Hence, the whole team will be present in full force at the venue."

Mastiii 4 stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shaad Randhawa and Nishant Malkani. All of them will be present at the launch.

The film is presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms. It is produced by A Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia (Waveband Production), with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria (Maruti International), Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Motion Pictures), and Umesh Bansal (Zee Studios). Mastiii 4 releases in cinemas on November 21.

