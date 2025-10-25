While Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, the actor may be teaming up with Ektaa R Kapoor for a high-octane crime drama that promises to redefine his on-screen image.

Harshvardhan Rane in talks with Ektaa R Kapoor for an action-packed gangster film set in Dubai? Here’s what we know!

Fresh off the success of his recent Diwali release Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Harshvardhan Rane seems to be gearing up for an exciting new chapter in his career. According to a Pinkvilla report, the actor is currently in advanced discussions with ace producer Ektaa R Kapoor for a gangster drama set against the glamorous yet gritty backdrop of Dubai.

Known for her knack for discovering new talent and creating unconventional stories, Ektaa R Kapoor is reportedly eyeing Harshvardhan Rane for a key role in this action-packed saga. The project, said to blend high-octane action, emotional drama, and a layered portrayal of crime and ambition, could mark Harshvardhan’s first major step into the world of gangster cinema.

A source close to the development revealed that the discussions are ongoing but promising. “They’re still figuring out on a lot of things about the film, but it’s definitely a gangster saga with a contemporary edge. Audiences know Rane for intense love stories, and a film like this would position him in a completely different genre, giving him a fresh and edgy image,” the insider told the portal.

If the deal goes through, the film is expected to present Harshvardhan in a never-seen-before avatar, exploring darker shades of his acting range. The actor, who has often been praised for his emotional depth and screen presence, will reportedly play a character that delves into the ruthless yet human side of a gangster navigating loyalty, power, and moral conflict.

While the project is still under wraps, sources suggest that it will carry Ektaa R Kapoor’s trademark storytelling style — an engaging mix of drama and emotion layered within a thrilling narrative. The Dubai setting is expected to lend an opulent yet edgy texture to the film’s visual storytelling.

Both Harshvardhan Rane and Ektaa R Kapoor have remained tight-lipped about the development, but industry buzz suggests that an official announcement might be around the corner. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan is currently gearing up for another power-packed action romance in the fantasy genre, Silaa which will see him paired with Sadia Khateeb for the first time. It will also feature Bigg Boss winner Karan Veer Mehra.

