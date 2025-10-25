The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro actor breathed his last at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and television, passed away on Saturday, October 25, reportedly due to kidney failure. The actor was 73. While there has been no official statement from his family yet, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to social media to confirm the tragic news and express his grief.

Veteran actor Satish Shah passes away at 73

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Pandit wrote, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti.” His post was soon followed by an outpouring of condolences from fans, friends, and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)



Satish Ravilal Shah, a beloved name in Indian entertainment, was celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and versatility. He made an indelible mark with his performances in some of the most memorable Hindi films including Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Main Hoon Na (2004), Fanaa (2006), Om Shanti Om (2007), among many others.

Apart from his success in films, Shah was equally adored for his television work. He became a household name with the cult classic sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984) and later the immensely popular Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004), where his portrayal of the witty and endearing Indravadan Sarabhai earned him immense love from audiences across generations. He also appeared in Filmi Chakkar (1993) and went on to co-judge Comedy Circus alongside Archana Puran Singh in 2008.

In 2015, he was appointed as a member of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) society, further underscoring his contribution to Indian entertainment.

As tributes continue to pour in, the industry remembers Satish Shah not just as an actor, but as a performer who brought laughter and warmth to millions of homes.

We at Bollywood Hungama extend our heartfelt condolences to Satish Shah’s family, friends, and fans. May his soul rest in peace.

