Mardaani 3 is all set to release tomorrow, January 30, and the excitement is there due to the popularity of the series and Rani Mukerji’s towering presence in the lead role. Yash Raj Films, the producers as well as the distributors of the film, have decided to not flood the cinemas with excessive shows of the film, trade sources have confirmed to Bollywood Hungama.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “As per the requirement list shared by the distribution team of YRF, cinemas have been asked to play Mardaani 3 at the ‘same normal admission rates’ as their 2025 sleeper blockbuster, Saiyaara. In short, Mardaani 3’s tickets would be available at normal price and not at popular or blockbuster rates.”

The source continued, “YRF has also made it clear that in three-screen cinemas, Mardaani 3 should have 4 shows with the earliest show not playing before 10:00 am. In four-screen theatres, there should be 5 shows from 10:00 am onwards. In cinemas with 5 screens or more, there should be 6 shows. Surprisingly, two-screen plexes have been asked to play 2 shows and that too from 3:00 pm onwards. Hence, these cinemas can’t have shows in the morning or early afternoon. The directive clearly states that no cinema is allowed to play more than 6 shows per day under any circumstances.”

The source further said, “As for single screens, YRF distribution team will take a call on a case-by-case basis. What it means is that contrary to perception, some single screens do get elite crowds like PVR Le Reve Bandra, Chitra Cinema in Dadar etc. Hence, there’s a possibility that the YRF team will push for a show or two for Mardaani 3 in such cinemas.”

Despite reasonable demands, trade sources have said that show-sharing issues have cropped up between Mardaani 3 and last week’s big grosser, Border 2, in several single-screen and two-screen cinemas. The matter is expected to be resolved by Thursday evening.

Marathi films pushed ahead

Meanwhile, due to the sudden and unfortunate demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, the release of two Marathi films – Punha Ekda Sade Made 3 and Ranapati Shivray Swari Agra – has been postponed. Both were scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 30. While Ranapati Shivray Swari Agra will now arrive next Friday, February 6, the makers of the much-awaited Punha Ekda Sade Made 3, starring Ashok Saraf, are yet to announce their new release date.

