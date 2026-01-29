Earlier reports confirmed that Dhurandhar — the blockbuster spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna — is set to make its digital debut on Netflix from January 30 following a long and successful theatrical run. Now, fresh industry chatter suggests that the makers are exploring the possibility of releasing an uncut version of the film on OTT, sparking even more excitement among fans who have been eagerly anticipating its online arrival.

Dhurandhar OTT release could feature uncut version, fuelling Netflix excitement

While the official Netflix premiere date remains January 30 as per the earlier report, talk of a special cut has raised expectations that the Netflix version could offer something beyond what was seen in theatres.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has sustained audience interest weeks after its theatrical release on December 5, 2025, owing to its high-octane action, star cast, and sprawling espionage narrative. The film’s digital rights were acquired by Netflix as part of an exclusive deal that also includes its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, with the combined package reportedly valued at around Rs 130 crore.

Trade analysts believe the OTT release was deliberately positioned after an extended cinematic run to allow the movie to maximise its box office potential before moving to streaming. By delaying the Netflix debut until late January, the producers ensured that Dhurandhar enjoyed significant theatrical legs, giving audiences ample time to experience it on the big screen before its home release.

While the uncut-version talk has piqued viewer curiosity, neither Netflix nor the filmmakers have officially confirmed what form the OTT release will take. If a special cut does materialise for the streaming version, it could offer fans additional content or scenes that were trimmed for theatrical pacing, adding another layer of buzz around the highly anticipated digital premiere.

As Netflix prepares to roll out Dhurandhar for audiences worldwide, fan expectations are high — not just for the film’s gripping narrative and ensemble cast, but also for the possibility of experiencing the story in a more expansive format on OTT.

