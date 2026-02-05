Vadh 2, one of the most anticipated thriller mystery films of 2026, brings back respected and seasoned actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta to the big screen. As the release nears, the actors have made a heartfelt appeal to the audience to watch Vadh 2 in theatres. Advance bookings for the film, releasing on February 6, 2026, are now open.

Ever since the trailer dropped, the film has kept audiences intrigued and eagerly waiting for its release.

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films, the spiritual sequel has quickly become one of the most talked-about and awaited releases of 2026.

The excitement around the film reached a new high following its Gala Premiere at the 56th IFFI in 2025, where it was met with resounding applause, once again cementing Mishra and Gupta’s status as true stalwarts of Indian cinema.

