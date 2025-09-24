Emraan Hashmi’s extended cameo in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood has elevated his star status to next level. Yet again, the focus is on Awarapan 2, his much-awaited upcoming film that is all set to release in 2026. Recently, there were reports that Manushi Chhillar has signed the sequel to the 2007 classic and that she’ll be paired opposite Emraan. Bollywood Hungama has learned that it’s not true.

EXCLUSIVE: Manushi Chhillar NOT playing Emraan Hashmi’s leading lady in Awarapan 2; was never approached by the makers

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There’s absolutely no truth to the fact that Manushi Chhillar has bagged the role of the leading lady in Awarapan 2. In fact, she was neither approached nor even considered at all.” When asked who has been locked, the source replied, “The makers will soon make an official announcement about the final cast and who is the lucky girl to bag the coveted part in Awarapan 2.”

What is confirmed is that Awarapan 2, like the first part, will star Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It’ll be produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films and directed by Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan (2014) fame. As per reports, the film will have a month-long schedule in Bangkok, Thailand, where almost 50% of the film will be shot. The reports further state that another schedule will take place in November, with the plan to wrap up the shoot by January 2026. The film is on track for its release on April 3, 2026.

In April 2025, Vishesh Bhatt said, “The first was a dramatic crime story set in a dark world; the sequel will be an emotional story [rooted in] crime. Awarapan 2 stirs and challenges the core emotions in us, [feelings that are] conflicted and dark. In an era of big-screen entertainers, these are stories that talk about one’s inner conflicts.”

