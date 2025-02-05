On Monday, February 3, Bollywood Hungama published the viral news that the Akshay Kumar-R Madhavan-Ananya Pandey starrer period courtroom drama has been titled as Kesari Chapter 2. The news spread like wild fire in no time. The film was initially scheduled to be released on March 14 on the occasion of Holi, just like the first part, which arrived in cinemas on Holi 2019. But as per the latest information, the film has been pushed ahead.

EXCLUSIVE: Kesari Chapter 2 won’t arrive on Holi; Dhadak 2 takes up the March 14 slot

This brought up the question as to which film will now take up the Holi slot. Bollywood Hungama has learned that Dhadak 2 will be the Holi release of 2025. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhadak 2, like Kesari Chapter 2, is produced by Dharma Productions. Once they postponed the Akshay Kumar-starrer, they decided to not let go of the coveted slot and hence, are all set to bring Dhadak 2 on the Festival of Colours. An official announcement is expected to take place soon.”

Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri and was originally scheduled to be released on November 22, 2024. It was then pushed to February 21, coinciding with Triptii’s birthday, which falls on February 23.

As of now, Dhadak 2 is expected to have a solo release on Holi. An industry insider commented, “Holi is a big festival and ideally, two mid-sized films can be accommodated at that time. However, this year, Holi falls during the Holy month of Ramadan. Salman Khan’s big-scale action film Sikandar is scheduled to release two weeks after Holi, on Eid. Hence, expect fewer releases in March.”

A trade expert, meanwhile, remarked, “February 7 will see two releases – Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa along with a plethora of re-releases. Chhaava arrives on February 14 and Mere Husband Ki Biwi on February 21. No major film is lined up after that except The Diplomat on March 7 and Dhadak 2 on March 14. Even May might have fewer releases, as it happened last year, due to IPL. Hence, there might be unnecessary clashes from June. In short, the industry might once again repeat the mistakes of 2024 of letting certain Fridays go to waste and having too many releases in certain weeks.”

