Vicky Kaushal shared his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. He humorously spoke about his ‘intimate’ scenes with SRK in Rajkumar Hirani’s film and expressed that the project helped him achieve several dreams.

Vicky Kaushal reveals ‘intimate’ moments with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: “Unke baaho mein main marr bhi gaya”

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky said, “Iss film mein mere itne sapne poore hue hai na. Maine Shah Rukh sir ke saath ek drunk scene kar liya, agle din humne ek hi nimbu chaat liya aur phir unke baaho mein main marr bhi gaya. Itna naseeb toh Shah Rukh sir ki heroine ko nahi milta. Main sir ko mazaak mazaak mein bolta tha, itne intimate aap kisi ke saath hue ho jitne aap mere saath hue ho? Voh bhi kehte, nahi yaar (laughs).”

Released in 2023, Dunki featured Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi. The film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar in key roles.

Vicky Kaushal is currently preparing for the release of Chhaava, a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He will be seen portraying Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in significant roles.

He said, “I belong to a Punjabi family, but even for us, he (Shivaji Maharaj) is God. And it’s not like someone has told us this, we have seen it since childhood. The building in which I grew up, there was a mural of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the gate, which would be garlanded daily…So our objective is to now create equal awareness about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, too, for celebrating his bravery.”

Chhaava is set to release in theatres on February 14, 2025.

Also Read : Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna’s intense rivalry in Chhaava: “We became Aurangzeb and Sambhaji Maharaj, no personal exchanges”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.