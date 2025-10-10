Bollywood Hungama was the first one to inform readers that on October 10, the last day of Celebrate Cinema 2025 festival, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group will talk about Soft Power of Cinema at Subhash Ghai’s renowned filmmaking institute, Whistling Woods International, in the presence of Rajkumar Hirani, Kartik Aaryan, Mahaveer Jain, Dr Priti Adani and Subhash Ghai. Bollywood Hungama attended the session, and it got a roaring response. After the speech, Kartik Aaryan was honoured for his brilliant performance in Chandu Champion (2024). Rajkumar Hirani was also felicitated for his contribution to cinema.

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Hirani honoured by Gautam Adani at Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods International; Hirani hails Adani’s speech: “I would call it the SHOLAY of speeches!”

Gautam Adani talked about how AI will change filmmaking. Kartik Aaryan began his speech by telling Adani, “Sir, mujhe actually AI se bahut darr lagta hai. Toh aapne jab woh AI ki cheezein boli, uske baad mujhe laga ki students ko aap bolne waale ho ki ‘Beta, ho gaya! Ab toh jo hai, woh AI hai’ (laughs).”

On a serious note, he said, “But then, the way you actually inspired us through your speech was commendable. I myself didn’t expect I would get to hear a speech of this kind. I have to say that this is one of the best speeches I have ever heard.”

An adorable moment took place when Subhash Ghai reminded Kartik to mention the name of his institute. Kartik said, “Yes, sir, main bol raha hoon - Whistling Woods International!” He also said with all honesty that “It’s the best school!”

Subhash Ghai took the mic and said, “Very few people know that he was my hero in Kaanchi (2014) and even my assistant director for 6 months. Main inka teacher bhi raha hoon!” He added, “Chandu Champion is one of my favourite films and one of my favourite performances.”

Rajkumar Hirani came next, and he hailed Gautam Adani’s speech as well, “What should I say after this speech? It so happens that there’s that one film that arrives once in 15-20 years that makes you wish ‘Kaash yeh maine likhi hoti’. After listening to your speech, I wished, ‘Kaash yeh maine likhi hoti’! It’s actually such a wonderful speech. I would call it the Sholay of speeches! It also made us realize that sometimes, we forget the soft power of our cinema. There’s muscle power and there’s political power. But soft power is dil ka power, according to me. What we say through cinema touches the hearts of people. Thank you for reminding us of it.”

He narrated an interesting incident, “Once, I was in South Korea. Our film 3 Idiots (2009) has worked big time out there. One unknown man met me and asked me if I was an Indian. When I replied in the affirmative, he told me that he had seen an Indian film named 3 Idiots! He told me, ‘It’s a very nice film. We have the same education problem. I really liked it’. I told him, ‘I know the director of that film’ (laughs). He told me, ‘Please tell him that we love the film’. I replied, ‘I will surely do that’!”

As expected, there was a huge applause. Rajkumar continued, “It was quite an insight to hear about AI. Kartik mere saamne hil raha tha. He feared, ‘Ab digital Kartik hoga. Fir mera kya hoga?’! But I feel any technology will only aid us to open up our imagination and make better cinema. So, I don’t think we need to fear anything. It's just a step ahead for us.”

Jackie Shroff takes the cake

All the dignitaries remained on stage and felicitated the top students of the institute. Jackie Shroff stole the show when a student touched his fan. Jackie, too, touched his feet and it brought the house down!

Also Read: KBC: Amitabh Bachchan points at Javed Akhtar when asked, “Who was more popular among the ladies?”, Farhan Akhtar can’t stop laughing!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.