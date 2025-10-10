Salman Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden passing of his Tiger 3 co-star Varinder Singh Ghuman. Ghuman died on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from a cardiac arrest during treatment at a hospital in Amritsar. He was 42 years old.

Salman Khan mourns death of Tiger 3 co-star Varinder Singh Ghuman: “Rest in peace”

Varinder, a celebrated actor and bodybuilder, appeared alongside Salman in Tiger 3, which was released in 2023. On Friday, Salman Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to mourn the loss, sharing a nostalgic photograph with Ghuman and writing in the caption: “Rest in peace praa. Vil miss paaji.” In the picture, the two are seen smiling on the sets of Dabangg, with Salman in his well-known police uniform bearing the tag “Chulbul Panday” and Ghuman giving a thumbs up.

Rest in peace praa . Vil miss paaji pic.twitter.com/j3GXhCD4wQ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 10, 2025

Saddened by the news, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh also extended his condolences by posting a picture of Ghuman on his Instagram Stories. Meanwhile, Varinder’s manager, Yadvinder Singh, revealed that the late actor had sought treatment at a private hospital after experiencing shoulder pain, before suffering the fatal heart attack. According to his nephew Amanjot Singh Ghuman, Varinder was receiving medical care when his condition suddenly worsened.

Ghuman had an accomplished career in bodybuilding and acting. He had won the title of Mr. India in 2009 and secured second place in the Mr. Asia competition. In Punjab’s political circles, too, former Deputy Chief Minister and MP Sukjinder Singh Randhawa expressed grief, writing on X, “Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened … May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow…”

The news of Varinder Singh Ghuman’s untimely death has sent shockwaves across the film and fitness communities, with friends, fans, and colleagues mourning a life cut far too short.

