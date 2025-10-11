Eminent music composer Rajesh Roshan is currently recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai after undergoing a major heart surgery. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the Koi Mil Gaya (2003) music director had gone for a routine health check-up last weekend, during which doctors discovered blockages in his heart. They advised him to undergo an open-heart surgery.

EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Roshan successfully undergoes open-heart surgery; to be discharged soon

We have further learned that Rajesh Roshan was admitted at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre and underwent the surgery on Monday, October 6. The operation was successful and he’s presently under observation. Further, he is recovering well and is expected to be discharged soon.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Rajesh Roshan was very well taken care of by the doctors and hospital staff. His loving family also stood rock solid by his side throughout. The Roshan family now looks forward to his discharge and to celebrating Diwali with him.”

In July this year, Rajesh Roshan’s brother, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, had also undergone a medical procedure after a routine check-up revealed more than 75% blockage in the carotid arteries leading to the brain. He was immediately hospitalized and, after successful treatment, was discharged within a couple of days.

Both Rajesh and Rakesh Roshan’s recent health scares serve as a timely reminder of how crucial regular medical check-ups are, even for those who appear perfectly healthy. Early detection, as in their case, can make all the difference, helping prevent major complications and ensuring timely treatment for a faster, smoother recovery.

