EXCLUSIVE: Karan Singh Chhabra gears up to play an army officer in Pen Movies’ Control

Talk show host and actor Karan Singh Chhabra, who recently appeared as himself in the TV show Anupama, will soon be seen in a new role. He is set to play an army officer in Pen Movies’ upcoming Hindi film Control.

Directed by Safdar Abbas and produced by Jayantilal Gada in association with Abhay Sinha and Pankaj Tiwari, Control is a cybercrime thriller scheduled to release in theatres on October 10, 2025.

Known for taking on varied roles, Karan Singh Chhabra has once again transformed his look for the film. After going completely bald for Chatrapathi, he will now be seen in a turbaned avatar in Control, reflecting his commitment to exploring diverse characters and appearances.

The film explores the world of digital crime, a topic that feels especially relevant in today’s technology-driven times. With its contemporary theme and intense narrative, Control aims to offer a gripping cinematic experience.

Sharing his thoughts on the role, Karan expressed his enthusiasm for portraying a disciplined yet emotionally layered character, noting that the project gave him an opportunity to grow as an actor.

Backed by a strong production team and a timely subject, Control is set to be an engaging watch when it releases in theatres this October.

