Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has raised objections to the use of the title Chandni Bar Returns by producer Sandeep Singh and director Ajay Bahl. The director, who helmed the original Chandni Bar (2001) starring Tabu, has complained with the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), claiming that the makers of the sequel are using his registered title without consent.

The 2001 drama, which won multiple National Awards and cemented Bhandarkar’s place in Indian cinema, remains one of his most acclaimed works. In his complaint, Bhandarkar alleged that the title Chandni Bar belongs to him and that Singh and Bahl have proceeded without proper authorisation. Following his grievance, IMPPA has reportedly instructed the makers to stop using the title until the matter is resolved.

Producers Respond With Legal Clarification

In response, Sandeep Singh’s Legend Studios has issued an official statement, countering Bhandarkar’s claims and asserting that they hold all necessary rights to proceed with the project. The studio clarified that they acquired the option rights to the title from the original producers of Chandni Bar, represented by the late R. Mohan’s wife, Lata Mohan Iyer, who is listed as the proprietor in the Government of India’s Trademark Registry.

Co-producer Vishal Gurnani stated, “Sandeep Singh's Legend Studios has acquired the Option Rights of the said title from the Original Producers, who are also the owners of the Registered Trademark and IP owner of the original cult classic Chandni Bar (2001). We want to state that no other banner can legally make the said film. Our IP lawyers are replying to the concerned trade associations and are taking all necessary steps to validate and protect our legal rights.”

The studio also shared the official trademark certificate (Application Number 1662053, Class 41), which lists Lata Mohan Iyer as the proprietor, thereby substantiating its claim to the title.

The Road Ahead for Chandni Bar Returns

Despite Bhandarkar’s objection, Legend Studios has confirmed that the sequel is moving forward. The film, directed by Ajay Bahl, is slated for a worldwide release on December 3, 2026. The makers describe the project as a “reimagined sequel” that will retain the essence of the original while presenting a modern, gritty narrative for contemporary audiences.

Legend Studios maintains that it is committed to honoring the legacy of the 2001 classic while ensuring that the production of Chandni Bar Returns remains legally compliant and respectful of its predecessor’s cultural impact.

