A private guest list, couture-inspired celebration, and major fashion buzz are reportedly set to make this one of Mumbai’s most talked-about events.

Karan Johar is reportedly set to bring a slice of high fashion glamour to Mumbai with an exclusive private screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the filmmaker is planning a hush-hush event ahead of the film’s theatrical release in India, with a guest list said to include some of the biggest names from Bollywood and the fashion world.

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar to host secret Mumbai screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 ahead of release; Bollywood’s stylish A-listers expected

The sequel to the 2006 cult classic has already generated massive global excitement, and the buzz now appears to have reached India in a big way. According to sources, Karan Johar, who has long been an admirer of the original film, will host a special preview screening for a select group of invitees in Mumbai.

Karan’s love for The Devil Wears Prada is well known in industry circles. The filmmaker has often spoken about his admiration for the film and recently met stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during the promotional tour in Tokyo. During the interaction, Johar had shared that meeting the two icons left him starstruck.

Sources close to the development claim that the upcoming Mumbai event will be more than just a film screening. The private gathering is expected to feature an intimate guest list of around 50 carefully selected names, including Bollywood celebrities known for their fashion game, designers, stylists, and influential personalities from India’s luxury and couture space.

Insiders also suggest that a glamorous after-party may follow the screening, with the evening designed as a celebration of cinema and style. If reports are to be believed, the event could become one of the most talked-about social gatherings in Mumbai this season.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to release in Indian theatres on May 1, 2026. The film reunites much of the beloved original cast, including Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel.

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel reportedly explores the evolving media landscape, and the challenges traditional fashion journalism faces in the age of social media and influencers. The new chapter also features fresh additions to the cast, including Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, and Lucy Liu.

While audiences across the country wait for the theatrical release, it appears a lucky few in Mumbai may get an early look at one of the most anticipated sequels of the year — courtesy Karan Johar.

Also Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2: Karan Johar drops his phone while meeting Meryl Streep in Tokyo as he turns ultimate fanboy

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