Actor Yami Gautam Dhar has addressed the controversy surrounding a social media interaction that appeared to show her liking a reel critical of Kriti Sanon’s recent Best Actress win. The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to clarify that the interaction was unintentional and may have happened accidentally.

In her statement, Yami explained that celebrities are frequently tagged in numerous posts every day, and the reel in question likely appeared during such interactions around an award-function reference. She said it was not a deliberate attempt to endorse any negative sentiment toward another actor.

“It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously, if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally,” she wrote.

The actor also emphasised that she has never relied on publicity strategies to gain attention. “Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on,” she added, expressing hope that social media platforms and portals would consider the context before turning such incidents into gossip.

How the controversy began

The discussion began after Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award at the Zee Cine Awards for her performance in Tere Ishk Mein. Following the announcement, some users on social media argued that Yami deserved recognition for her role in Haq. A fan-made reel circulating on Instagram showed Kriti posing with her trophy. The video also included a clip from Yami’s earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, in which she spoke about not seeking validation through awards.

The edited video ended with the question, “Is it fair?”, referring to Kriti’s win. Screenshots suggesting that Yami had liked the reel soon circulated online, triggering debate among users. While some criticised the interaction, others defended both actors and called the reaction overblown.

On the work front, Yami Gautam Dhar will next be seen in a cameo appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, which is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has reportedly taken a brief break after completing work on Cocktail 2, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

