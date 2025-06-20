EXCLUSIVE: Get ready to catch a glimpse of the SON with MAA; teaser of Son Of Sardaar 2 attached with Kajol-starrer Maa; Ajay Devgn-starrer’s promo to drop online on THIS date

The trailer and assets of Maa, starring Kajol, have heightened a lot of curiosity and hence, trade and industry are excited to see how it performs at the box office. Viewers who’ll venture to watch the mythological-horror film will be in for a surprise as they’ll get a chance to see the teaser of the next big film starring Kajol’s hubby, Ajay Devgn – Son Of Sardaar 2.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It all fell in place beautifully. Both Son Of Sardaar 2 and Maa are backed by Devgn Films and Jio Studios. Son Of Sardaar 2 is a month away from release and the makers were anyway planning to release the teaser. They realized that it would be apt that the promo was attached with the prints of Maa. All the parties unanimously agreed with the decision.”

The source further said, “However, the teaser of Son Of Sardaar 2 will first be released digitally on Tuesday, June 24. Viewers can enjoy it on the big screen with Maa when it releases in cinemas on June 27.”

Maa also stars Kherin Sharma, Ronit Bose and Indraneil Sengupta. It is directed by Vishal Furia of Chhorii (2021) and Chhorii 2 (2025) fame. As for Son Of Sardaar 2, it features Ajay Devgn opposite Mrunal Thakur. The others in the star cast include Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sharat Saxena, Vindoo Dara Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa and the late Mukul Dev. It is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. The comic caper releases in cinemas on July 25.

The trailer launch of Maa was held on May 29 and was a memorable affair. The host asked “Kahan se shuruaat hui?” with regards to the casting. Kajol, in her trademark style, immediately answered, “Ghar se shuru hui! Who could he imagine in a horror role besides me?” Ajay Devgn laughed and added, “Koi bhi husband apni wife ko hi cast karega!”

