Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has made headlines once again—this time not for a film, but a strategic real estate transaction. The actor has sold two adjoining residential properties in Mumbai’s Borivali East suburb for a combined value of Rs 7.10 crores, according to property documents reviewed on squareyards.com and filed with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra.

The primary property, measuring 1,101 sq. ft of carpet area, was sold for Rs 5.75 crores and comes with two car parking spaces. Akshay had purchased this unit in 2017 for Rs 3.02 crores, reflecting a significant appreciation in value. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 34.50 lakhs.

The second, smaller property spans 252 sq. ft of carpet area and was sold for Rs 1.35 crore, with a stamp duty payment of Rs 6.75 lakhs. This unit was also bought in 2017, at a then-market price of Rs 67.90 lakhs.

Both properties are located within a ready-to-move-in residential project developed by Oberoi Realty, spanning 35 acres in Borivali East. The transactions were officially registered in June 2025.

This Oberoi Realty development is fast becoming a hotspot for celebrity investments. Notably, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made headlines in May 2024 for acquiring multiple properties within the same project.

Speaking of the professional front, the actor was last seen in Housefull 5, followed by Kannappa. He has an exciting line-up, including Jolly LLB 3, Bhooth Bangla, and Hera Pheri 3.

