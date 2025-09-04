The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, bringing major relief to the makers. The petition had sought a ban on the movie’s release and action against its song Bhai Vakeel Hai, alleging that it defamed the judiciary and the legal profession.

A division bench comprising Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh stated that they found nothing objectionable in the song’s lyrics, trailer, or teaser of the film. The court noted, “We do not see any material that warrants interference. After reviewing the lyrics of Bhai Vakeel Hai, we find nothing that could hinder the practice of the legal profession by genuine advocates.” The court, therefore, rejected the petition without levying any costs.

On August 20, a Pune court served notices to actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in connection with their film Jolly LLB 3. The notices came after lawyer Wajid Khan Bidkar filed a complaint alleging that the movie ridicules the judicial system and court proceedings.

In his petition, Bidkar alleged that Jolly LLB 3 depicts the legal profession in a negative light and demeans the judiciary. He particularly objected to a scene in which judges are addressed as “mamu,” a colloquial slang term. The court has directed Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to appear before it on September 28.

Earlier, in May 2024, the film faced another hurdle when Chandrabhan, President of the Ajmer District Bar Association, filed a complaint against the makers. He alleged that the franchise shows the Indian judiciary in poor taste.

In his complaint, Chandrabhan asserted that the film portrays lawyers and judges in an “inappropriate” manner, which he described as “humorous and indecent." He also requested the court to halt the shooting of Jolly LLB 3.

Chandrabhan, while speaking to NBT, said, “This decision has been taken considering the first and second parts of Jolly LLB. It seems that the filmmakers, directors and actors do not respect the dignity and prestige of the judiciary of the country’s Constitution at all. The shooting of Jolly LLB 3 is going on in the surrounding villages and areas including the DRM office of Ajmer, which will continue for several days. Even during the shooting of this film, the actors of the film do not seem to be at all serious about the image, prestige and dignity of the judiciary including the judges.”

The first Jolly LLB movie was released in 2013, followed by its sequel in 2017. While the original starred Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, the sequel saw Akshay Kumar step into the lead role alongside Huma Qureshi.

The third installment, Jolly LLB 3, is produced by Star Studio18 and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao.

