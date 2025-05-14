The year began on a massy note thanks to Badass Ravi Kumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya. The film became a talking point thanks to its music, clapworthy dialogues and spoof genre and was well received by the audience and critics alike. However, it’s been more than three months since it was released in cinemas and yet, it hasn’t premiered on any OTT platform. The buzz among fans is that the makers must not have a good deal from a streaming giant; that’s usually the reason for such delays. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that Badass Ravi Kumar’s digital premiere has not happened for a very unusual reason.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Unlike the perception in the market, all major OTT giants are interested in buying Badass Ravi Kumar. They are ready to pay a hefty amount, as well as they know that there’s a lot of goodwill for the film and that it’ll amass huge viewership due to its entertaining content.”

Then what’s the issue? The source explained, “As per a deal with an OTT platform, you need to sign a contract stating that you’ll allow them to upload clips from your film on the streaming giant’s YouTube channel. Himesh Reshammiya, who is also the producer of Badass Ravi Kumar, has reservations with this clause. He wants the OTTs to simply upload his film on their platform, while he wants to be the sole person cutting memorable scenes from their film and putting them for public consumption on the YouTube channel of Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. That’s why he didn’t even sell the music rights to any music company.”

The source added, “Himesh Reshammiya is aware that he is sitting on a gold mine with Badass Ravi Kumar. Its dialogues created a frenzy in cinemas and these one-liners will get mad viewership on YouTube. The OTT giants don’t stop producers from uploading dialogues and scenes from their film on their YouTube channel. Even Himesh Reshammiya can do so if he signs the deal with the streaming giants. But then the views will get divided between the scenes uploaded by the YouTube channel of the OTT platform and that of Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. He doesn’t want that scenario. It's an unusual situation for the OTT giants. Nevertheless, the discussions are going on and once both parties reach a common ground, the much-awaited OTT premiere of Badass Ravi Kumar will be finally announced.”

