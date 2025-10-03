EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what to expect from the Diwali asset of Ranveer Singh-Dhurandhar; likely to be played in cinemas with Thamma

The first look of Dhurandhar was unveiled on Ranveer Singh’s birthday, on July 6, and it immediately enhanced the buzz for the Jio Studios and B62 Studious’ venture among industry, trade and fans. And now fans are excited as in a few weeks, the next asset from the film will be launched. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned some fascinating details about this asset.

The source told Bollywood Hungama, “The first look featured a version of the song ‘Jogi’ aka ‘Na De Dil Pardesi Nu’. The next asset will feature another recreated version of the song. But it's more fast-paced and the visuals are also cut on the same lines.”

The source further added, “The first look promo gave an idea about the world of Dhurandhar. The Diwali asset will give a little more glimpse into this world and the characters. However, there are no dialogues even this time. The idea of the makers is simple – build on the momentum of the first look, but at the same time, don’t give out too much about the film.”

The source continued, “The focus in the Diwali promo will also be on Ranveer Singh and his massy, never-before-seen avatar. The other actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal will also get priority. The makers are extremely excited about how the film has shaped up and can’t wait to share the glimpses with the audience. Also, contrary to what a section of the industry speculated, Dhurandhar is all set to release on December 5. As of now, there’s no change in plan, and the post-production is going on in full swing.”

Meanwhile, a trade expert commented, “Since Dhurandhar’s asset is releasing on Diwali and it is truly cinematic, the makers feel that it should be played on the big screen. Accordingly, they are trying their best to get it attached with Maddock Films’ Thamma, the big release this Diwali. The plan is that the promo should be attached to Thamma’s prints, or they will ask cinemas to play the asset before the start of the horror comedy.”

