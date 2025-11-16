S S Rajamouli, M M Keeravani, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others attended the grand Globetrotter event in Hyderabad. At this event, Rajamouli announced that his film Varanasi will be the first film of Indian cinema to be filmed in IMAX.

BREAKING: S S Rajamouli’s Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra starrer Varanasi the first Indian film which is ‘filmed for IMAX’

S S Rajamouli came on stage and explained that certain films, which are released in IMAX screens, are “blown up”. He said, “That is not true IMAX.” He also said that his films like Baahubali and RRR (2022) were in the 1:1.9 format. The 100 feet x 130 feet screen, the biggest ever, behind the blockbuster filmmaker, explained the difference between the aforementioned two formats. Then he showed a visual that covered the whole screen. Rajamouli said, “Our film (Varanasi) will be screened full screen. It is filmed for IMAX!”

He explained, “I'm so proud to say that we are introducing new technology to Telugu Cinema - Premium large-scale format. It is filmed for IMAX.” As expected, the crowd went into a frenzy. S S Rajamouli then asked his team, “Can I have the trailer in full-screen format?”

Sadly, there was a glitch. Rajamouli regretted the error and informed the crowd that 45 generators had been used to power up the screen. After some time, the announcement video was finally played in all its glory and got a roaring response.

Earlier in the day, Prithviraj Sukumaran said how he bagged the film, “The famous S S Rajamouli narration that my friend Prabhas told me so much about, started. 5 minutes into the narration, I was blown away. For the rest of the 3 hours, I heard it not as an actor listening to a narration pitch but more like a little boy who has laid his hands on the next edition of his favourite comic book! The scale, the vision, the ambition – everything was India’s greatest contemporary filmmaking, pushing his own limits to never-before-seen territory.”

