Actor Babil Khan is officially back on sets, and fans couldn’t be happier. The young actor recently shared this information from his vanity van on social media, seemingly getting ready for a shot and looking energised as he prepared to return to work.

Babil Khan returns to sets in Bhopal, shares emotional note: “Back to the grind”

In the message, Babil appears in full shoot mode, giving a glimpse of the prep that goes into his day on set. He mentioned, “Back to the grind, time to make you proud again.” The emotional line immediately resonated with fans online, many of whom are excited to see him back at work. One of the users wrote, “Aapki Damdar Acting Miss Kar rahe the sab”, another one said, “always excited to see you on screen."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

The post quickly gathered heartfelt reactions from netizens, with several fans expressing their support and admiration for Babil. While Babil hasn’t revealed details of the project he is currently shooting for, the sight of him back in action mode has brought a wave of excitement among his followers.

A source close to the development shared, “Babil has been excited to be back on set. Acting is something that grounds him, and being in front of the camera again feels very natural to him. The message shared is from the sets of his next project, which he just began shooting for in Bhopal”.

For his fans, however, the biggest takeaway is that Babil is back doing what he loves, and that alone is a moment worth celebrating.

Also Read: Babil Khan receives special gift from Tabu linked to his father Irrfan Khan’s legacy on Eid

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