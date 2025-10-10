comscore
EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Adani to talk about Soft Power of Cinema at Subhash Ghai's Whistling Woods International in the presence of Rajkumar Hirani, Kartik Aaryan, Mahaveer Jain

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Adani to talk about Soft Power of Cinema at Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods International in the presence of Rajkumar Hirani, Kartik Aaryan, Mahaveer Jain

By Fenil Seta -

The Celebrate Cinema 2025 festival is in full swing at Subhash Ghai’s renowned filmmaking institute, Whistling Woods International, transforming its campus into a vibrant hub of art, creativity, and cinematic passion. The extravaganza has drawn some of the biggest names from the industry, with Ranbir Kapoor making a notable appearance on October 9, among many other prominent celebrities. As the festival enters its grand finale today, October 10, Bollywood Hungama has learned that the closing day promises to be equally momentous, featuring an eclectic line-up of distinguished personalities from diverse fields.

Today evening, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, will deliver a keynote address to the film students as part of the Celebrate Cinema 2025 event. He’ll be joined by Dr Priti Adani. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Mr Gautam Adani's session is called 'When Art Becomes Soft Power Of A Nation'. Through his speech, he aims to inspire the youth and also the creative fraternity. He highly believes that cinema is a powerful medium and can play a pivotal role in defining India’s presence on the world stage creatively. His speech will cover all these points.”

The source further said, “Mr Gautam Adani's session will be attended by actor Kartik Aaryan, blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, producer Mahaveer Jain and Whistling Woods International founder Subhash Ghai. Their presence will add a lot to the theme of the session. Kartik delivered an inspirational saga, Chandu Champion (2024), which has had a positive influence on the youth. As for Mr Hirani, each and every film of his has entertained as well as enlightened. Hence, it’ll be a session to watch out for.”

With industry icons and visionary leaders coming together under one roof, the final day of Celebrate Cinema 2025 is set to underline the festival’s spirit, that is, where creativity meets purpose. As Whistling Woods continues to bridge art, education, and inspiration, today’s session promises to leave an enduring impact on both the audience and the industry.

Also Read: Gautam Adani dedicates a song ‘Jai Bharat’ to the spirit of our nation

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

