Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has just given his enviable car collection a powerful upgrade. The actor recently registered a BMW M2 on October 3, a performance-packed coupe that perfectly reflects his stylish, dynamic personality.

Shahid Kapoor adds BMW M2 worth Rs 1 crore plus to luxury fleet

Priced at over Rs 1 crore, the BMW M2 comes with a 2993 cc engine delivering an impressive 473 bhp. The four-seater sports coupe blends precision engineering with pure adrenaline, offering Shahid the perfect mix of luxury and speed.

Known for his love of fast cars and fine machines, Shahid’s garage already boasts several head-turners — and this latest addition only amplifies his reputation as one of Bollywood’s most style-savvy actors off-screen. Whether he’s cruising through the city or heading to a shoot, Shahid’s choice of wheels always makes a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

With the BMW M2, Shahid joins an elite group of auto enthusiasts who appreciate the car’s balance between track-ready performance and everyday usability. Fans were quick to spot the actor’s new ride, with pictures and videos from his recent outings already doing the rounds on social media.

On the work front, Shahid continues to balance versatility and star power with projects spanning theatrical blockbusters and digital ventures. But when it comes to his personal style — both on and off the road — Shahid Kapoor proves yet again that he’s always a class apart.

Also Read: LEAKED footage from Cocktail 2 gives a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna on Sicily streets

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.