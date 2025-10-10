comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.10.2025 | 9:35 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1 Single Salma Thamma Dhurandhar Alpha
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, 41, passes away in Amritsar; Milap Zaveri calls his demise “unpredictable” in tribute note

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, 41, passes away in Amritsar; Milap Zaveri calls his demise “unpredictable” in tribute note

en Bollywood News Bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, 41, passes away in Amritsar; Milap Zaveri calls his demise “unpredictable” in tribute note
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Varinder Singh Ghuman, professional bodybuilder and actor known for his work alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund and Salman Khan in Tiger 3, passed away at the age of 41 in Amritsar.

Bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, 41, passes away in Amritsar; Milap Zaveri calls his demise “unpredictable” in tribute note

Bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, 41, passes away in Amritsar; Milap Zaveri calls his demise “unpredictable” in tribute note

According to multiple reports, Ghuman had been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Amritsar for a minor bicep surgery and was expected to be discharged the same day. However, he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during the procedure, which proved fatal.

A celebrated figure in the bodybuilding community, Ghuman was also one of the few Indian athletes recognized internationally in the sport. Beyond his achievements in fitness, he successfully transitioned to cinema. He played the lead role in the Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again (2012) and appeared in Bollywood films including Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and Marjaavaan (2019).

Tributes began pouring in soon after the news of his untimely demise. Director Milap Zaveri, who worked with him in Marjaavaan, shared a heartfelt note on social media: “RIP @veervarindersinghghuman bhai. How unpredictable life is. Will always cherish the memories we shared on #Marjaavaan,” he wrote, along with behind-the-scenes pictures from the film’s set.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milap Zaveri (@milapzaveri)

Ghuman’s sudden passing has left both the film industry and the bodybuilding fraternity in shock.

Also Read: Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram passes away at 94

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: De De Pyaar De 2 trailer to be…

Homebound sees increase in screens in third…

Sameer Wankhede denies having any grudges…

SCOOP: Kriti Sanon NOT a part of Aanand L.…

Dharma Productions secures 5,500 sq ft…

BREAKING: Jr NTR opts out of Dadasaheb…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification