Varinder Singh Ghuman, professional bodybuilder and actor known for his work alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund and Salman Khan in Tiger 3, passed away at the age of 41 in Amritsar.

Bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, 41, passes away in Amritsar; Milap Zaveri calls his demise “unpredictable” in tribute note

According to multiple reports, Ghuman had been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Amritsar for a minor bicep surgery and was expected to be discharged the same day. However, he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during the procedure, which proved fatal.

A celebrated figure in the bodybuilding community, Ghuman was also one of the few Indian athletes recognized internationally in the sport. Beyond his achievements in fitness, he successfully transitioned to cinema. He played the lead role in the Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again (2012) and appeared in Bollywood films including Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and Marjaavaan (2019).

Tributes began pouring in soon after the news of his untimely demise. Director Milap Zaveri, who worked with him in Marjaavaan, shared a heartfelt note on social media: “RIP @veervarindersinghghuman bhai. How unpredictable life is. Will always cherish the memories we shared on #Marjaavaan,” he wrote, along with behind-the-scenes pictures from the film’s set.

Ghuman’s sudden passing has left both the film industry and the bodybuilding fraternity in shock.

