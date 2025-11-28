Producer Deepak Mukut is extremely miffed with director Anil Sharma for saying that the sequel to the Deols’ family film Apne cannot be made without the patriarch of the family.

Affirmed Deepak Mukut, “On the contrary, Apne must be made now, more than ever before. We were working on the project with Dharam ji. Now Sunny (Deol) and I are going to work on Apne as a homage to Dharam ji. He will be there in the project in spirit. Apne featured Dharam ji with Sunny and Bobby. Apne 2 will also have Sunny’s son Karan in stellar role. I will be sitting down with Sunny over this as soon as the mourning period finishes.”

Mukut is surprised and annoyed at Anil Sharma’s announcement on Apne 2 being called off after Dharam ji’s death. “He is not authorized to make such a rash statement. I wonder why he said this. He denies having made such a statement. But how can he be quoted on something so sensitive if he didn’t say it? It is not Anil Sharma’s call to go ahead with the project or not. It is up to Sunny and I to take the project ahead and we are going ahead full throttle. We owe it to Dharam ji and his fans all over the world.”

Since Anil Sharma feels the project cannot move ahead without Dharmaji, would Deepak Mukut consider replacing the director in Apne 2?

“It is a possibility. I am not ruling it out. We may have a new director. That is not important. The important thing is, we are going ahead with Apne 2 as a homage to Dharamji with Sunny, Bobby and Karan Deol.”

