REVEALED: Akshaye Khanna’s oxygen level dropped while performing the viral dance scene in Dhurandhar; Vijay Ganguly reveals, “He carried an oxygen cylinder; after every shot, he would put the oxygen mask on”

Dhurandhar is all over the internet and it has become a big talking point thanks to its real-life references, performances, certain moments and of course the music. A day after its release on December 5, the song ‘FA9LA’, featuring Akshaye Khanna’s character Rehman Dacait, making a dramatic entry at a celebration in Balochistan, has gone viral. The song is very catchy and there’s no way an active social media user hasn’t seen its videos and Reels. In an interview with Mid-Day, choreographer Vijay Ganguly shared some interesting trivia about working on the track.

Vijay Ganguly began by saying that the dance was done spontaneously by Akshaye Khanna. He said, “Originally, he was supposed to enter, walk through the dancers, and sit on the throne. Seeing the scene’s mood and the dancers’ performance, the fantastic actor that Akshaye is, he said he would dance a bit when he walks in. None of us knew what he was going to do. Akshaye entered the scene, took it from that point, and spontaneously performed.”

Director Aditya Dhar has recreated Balochistan, Pakistan, in the union territory of Ladakh. The breathtaking place is notorious for high-altitude sickness, and sadly, Akshaye Khanna fell victim to it. As a result, the dashing and talented actor had to carry an oxygen mask and an oxygen cylinder.

Vijay Ganguly stated, “Akshaye would carry a small oxygen cylinder with him. When we were shooting this song, his oxygen level had dropped. So, after every shot, he would put the oxygen mask on. He did the sequence unflinchingly, and then went home.”

Vijay Ganguly also told Mid-Day that he had worked in Chhaava (2025), which also starred Akshaye Khanna. He stated, “Akshaye didn’t have any dancing to do in Chhaava. When he is on set, there is not much interaction outside of work. He is completely immersed in his character, thinking and trying to see what more he can do to enhance his scene.”

