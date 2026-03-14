Last Saturday, March 7, the bookings for Dhurandhar: The Revenge began in full force for the paid previews, which will be held from the evening of March 18. Today, March 14, viewers will have the opportunity to book tickets for the four-day extended weekend, and it is expected to be huge, based on the response to the previews. The previous part, Dhurandhar (2025), was converted into IMAX and Bollywood Hungama has learned that the sequel won’t be available in the premium format.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar The Revenge to miss IMAX conversion; sequel to play in IMAX screens in non-IMAX version

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be played in the IMAX screens in India. However, it’ll be a non-IMAX version that’ll be screened in these theatres. This is because the film hasn’t been converted into the IMAX format. Nevertheless, the film is a grand cinematic spectacle and watching even the non-IMAX version in the IMAX screens will be worth it.”

Until recently, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was all set to clash with the Yash-starrer Toxic on March 19. The February 2026 Investor Presentation for Q4 2025 of IMAX mentioned Toxic as one of the possible IMAX releases for the year in India. An industry insider said, “Had both films clashed and if Toxic had managed to do the IMAX conversion in time, it would have had a release in IMAX. Now that Toxic has moved to June 4 and no other IMAX films are running successfully at present, it makes sense to release Dhurandhar’s sequel in the IMAX properties.”

The insider also reminded, “The acclaimed Ryan Gosling-starrer Project Hail Mary will release in cinemas in India on March 26. This is an IMAX film and hence, it’ll get a release in the IMAX theatres. It now remains to be seen if it gets all the shows to itself or whether it has to share the IMAX theatres with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.”

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge feature Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios and written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

Also Read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge opens advance bookings amid re-release of first part in 1000+ screens

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

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