Ranveer Singh has addressed the controversy surrounding his recent on-stage imitation of Rishab Shetty from his film Kantara: Chapter 1, after a video from the International Indian Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa triggered a wave of criticism online. The actor, who became the centre of a social media storm earlier this week, issued a formal apology on Tuesday, clarifying that his actions were meant as admiration for the Kantara actor-filmmaker, not mockery.

The uproar began after footage surfaced of Ranveer recreating a dramatic sequence from Kantara: Chapter 1, where Chamundi Diva — a goddess’ spirit — enters Rishab Shetty’s character. During the Goa event, the actor enthusiastically mimicked the scene on stage, leaving Rishab and several others in the audience in splits. However, the reaction on social media was far from amused. Many users accused Ranveer of disrespecting Rishab Shetty, Indian culture, and religious sentiments. The backlash escalated further when a Hindu group filed a police complaint against him, alleging that his imitation was offensive.

Amid growing outrage, Ranveer took to social media to share a note of apology. “My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.” He further added, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

The actor’s statement came after multiple clips circulated online, including one where Rishab Shetty appeared to caution him against imitating the sacred performance, a moment that only fuelled the trolling and raised questions about whether Ranveer had crossed a line despite the light-hearted atmosphere at the venue.

Ranveer’s apology aims to draw a line under the controversy by stressing the admiration he holds for Rishab Shetty and Kantara, a film widely praised for its raw portrayal of coastal Karnataka’s culture and spiritual traditions. While the Kantara actor-filmmaker has not issued an official response to the apology, the two were seen sharing a friendly rapport on stage during the festival.

As the debate continues online, Ranveer’s clarification is an attempt to restore calm amid growing sensitivities around cultural representation in public performances. Whether the apology succeeds in pacifying aggrieved viewers remains to be seen, but the actor has made his stance — and respect — unmistakably clear.

