Next Friday, May 22, will see the release of Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday. The film has caught attention due to its youthful flavour, casting, music and also because it belongs to the intense romance genre, which is working big time right now. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the love story might open better than expected due to an aggressive pricing strategy adopted by the makers.

EXCLUSIVE: Dharma Productions adopts REVOLUTIONARY pricing strategy for Chand Mera Dil; tickets to be sold for just Rs. 149 and Rs. 199 on release day

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Chand Mera Dil is produced by Dharma Productions, and they are also distributing the film. They have informed cinemas that the tickets need to be sold at a very affordable price. Accordingly, tickets for all shows before 5:00 pm on Friday, May 22, will be available for just Rs. 149. After 5:00 pm, the tickets will be sold for Rs. 199.”

The source added, “This offer will be valid only on the day of release. On Saturday and Sunday, theatres have been instructed to go for regular weekend rates. Also, tickets priced at Rs. 149 and Rs. 199 will be available only for regular seats. The offer won’t be applicable to recliners, luxury screens or premium classes.”

The trade and industry are expecting that the strategy can prove beneficial. The source explained, “Chand Mera Dil is aimed at the youth and the college-going crowd. They’ll be quite enticed by the offer. Thanks to the offer, theatres are expecting the under-25 population to come out in large numbers to watch Chand Mera Dil. This was last seen during last year’s sleeper blockbuster, Saiyaara (2025).”

The advance booking of Chand Mera Dil is expected to start from Monday, May 18. It is directed by Vivek Soni of Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) and Aap Jaisa Koi (2025) fame and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza.

Also Read: Chand Mera Dil trailer out: Ananya Panday and Lakshya promise an intense romance filled with passion and heartbreak

More Pages: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection

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