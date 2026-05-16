In a major reshuffle for Bollywood’s 2026 release calendar, Dhamaal 4 has officially moved from July 3 to July 17, 2026, avoiding a clash with Akshay Kumar’s mega comedy entertainer Welcome to the Jungle.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhamaal 4 moves to July 17; Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar’s gentleman’s agreement avoids major box office clash

Trade sources reveal that the decision came after a direct conversation between Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, with both stars agreeing that two large-scale ensemble comedies releasing a week apart would impact each other’s box office potential. Instead of competing head-on, the actors reportedly chose a more strategic route, giving both films enough breathing space in theatres.

Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, is locked for a June 26, 2026, release and boasts an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and several others.

Meanwhile, Dhamaal 4 brings back franchise favourites Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi, alongside new additions Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye and Ravi Kishan.

With the revised release plan, both films now get a three-week window, considered ideal in today’s theatrical market for maximizing word-of-mouth and weekend collections.

Trade insiders believe the move could turn Summer 2026 into Bollywood’s biggest comedy season in years, with both films positioned as standalone theatrical events rather than rivals.

What stands out most, however, is the manner in which the situation was handled. Instead of allowing a high-profile box office clash to escalate, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar reportedly chose collaboration over competition, a move many in the industry are already calling a rare example of maturity and long-term thinking.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. DHAMAAL 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is all set to bring laughter to the theatres from 17th July 2026.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar channels vintage charm in rugged new look from Welcome to The Jungle

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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