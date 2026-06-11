This is the week of grand trailer launches. Today, the trailer of Welcome To The Jungle will be unveiled amid a jungle set-up at Mumbai’s YRF Studios. Tomorrow, June 12, the makers of Dhamaal 4 will launch the trailer of their much-awaited film at Imagicaa, the popular amusement park located on the outskirts of Mumbai. In this article, Bollywood Hungama informs readers about the activities planned as part of the grand trailer launch.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhamaal 4 makers plan a never-seen-before trailer launch at Imagicaa; 60-ft poster to be unveiled at a grand waterfall

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhamaal 4 is a special film and hence, the makers were clear that the trailer launch experience also needed to be one-of-its-kind. Accordingly, they locked Imagicaa as the venue. And that’s not all. The mediapersons travelling to the amusement park will be treated to an immersive, adventure-led experience that goes far beyond a traditional trailer release.”

The source further said, “The biggest highlight of the event will be a spectacular 60-ft poster reveal, with the poster cascading down a grand waterfall in the presence of the entire star cast. It is expected to create a visually stunning and unforgettable moment for the attendees, as well as a huge talking point on social media.”

The source continued, “In other words, the trailer launch will transform into a live entertainment experience, blending thrills, visuals and audience engagement. It is designed to mirror the film's treasure-hunt narrative. Hence, the makers are confident that the entertaining event will successfully offer an interactive glimpse into the madness and adventure of Dhamaal 4.”

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise’s core cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The ensemble cast also features Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan, adding new faces to the comedy series.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films and is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. It is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Also Read: Dhamaal 4 release date gets confirmed! Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and gang to bring laughter riot to cinemas on July 10, 2026

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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