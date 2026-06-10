The makers unveil a striking new logo and confirm an earlier theatrical arrival for the much-awaited comedy entertainer.

The wait for Dhamaal 4 just got shorter. The makers of the highly anticipated comedy franchise have officially announced that the film will now hit cinemas on July 10, 2026, a week earlier than its previously scheduled release date.

Dhamaal 4 release date gets confirmed! Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and gang to bring laughter riot to cinemas on July 10, 2026

The announcement was made along with the unveiling of the film’s striking gold logo, further building excitement around what promises to be one of the biggest comedy entertainers of next year. Following the recent introduction of the franchise’s beloved gang, the latest update has given fans another reason to celebrate as the iconic treasure hunt adventure gears up for its return to the big screen.

Known for its trademark blend of slapstick humour, quirky characters and laugh-out-loud situations, Dhamaal 4 is expected to take the franchise’s madness quotient several notches higher. The upcoming instalment reunites fan-favourite stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, all of whom have been synonymous with the franchise’s comic legacy.

Joining them is an ensemble cast featuring Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan. With such a diverse lineup, audiences can expect plenty of comic chaos, unexpected twists and family-friendly entertainment.

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Interestingly, Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported about the possibility of the film shifting its release date. A source had revealed, “Dhamaal 4 was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 17. It'll now release a week earlier, on July 10. There has been buzz in the trade that Alpha is releasing on July 3. So, the July 10 slot is now vacant and hence, the makers of Dhamaal 4 decided to take up the date. They feel that July 10 is apt for their film and would be a treat for the fans as they'll get to see the comic caper a week earlier.”

With the official announcement now in place, the film is poised to capitalize on a favourable release window and attract audiences looking for wholesome entertainment.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is backed by an impressive team of producers including Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films and is a production of T-Series Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios.

As anticipation continues to build, Dhamaal 4 is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most-awaited comedy releases, promising audiences bigger laughs, crazier adventures and the trademark madness that has made the franchise a fan favourite for years.

Also Read: Dhamaal 4 character posters out! Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and gang embark on a wild treasure hunt adventure

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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