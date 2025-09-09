The stock of Prime Focus, the post-production and VFX company working on Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana, is on a strong upward trend. On Tuesday, the company’s shares hit the 10% upper circuit for the third straight session on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), closing at Rs 191.25. In just three trading days, the stock has jumped 33%, driven by fresh investments from several high-profile investors.

Ramayana’s VFX studio Prime Focus shares jump 33% in 3 days, bounces back with Rs 110 crores profit

Big names back Prime Focus

Reportedly, ace investor Ramesh Damani bought 8 lakh shares at Rs 142.55 per share, while Utpal Sheth picked up 17.5 lakh shares at the same price. Funds under Madhusudan Kela’s Singularity AMC also made major purchases, together acquiring 48.5 lakh shares, translating into nearly 2% stake in the company.

Other investors, such as FE Securities and Samyak Enterprises, also bought significant quantities. Overall, marquee investors picked up around 3.3% of Prime Focus through bulk and block deals, worth approximately Rs 146 crores.

At the same time, some overseas investors chose to sell their stakes. Singapore-based Marina IV Pte Ltd offloaded 1.1% of the company, while Augusta Investments exited with a 1.75% stake.

Ranbir Kapoor’s investment adds to the buzz

The investor interest follows earlier reports that actor Ranbir Kapoor had invested between Rs 15-20 crores in Prime Focus Studios through a preferential allotment. He was among the proposed allottees when the company approved the issue of over 46 crore shares, aiming to acquire about 12.5 lakh shares.

Namit Malhotra-owned Prime Focus has grown into a global leader in post-production and visual effects. Its subsidiary, Double Negative (DNEG), has won eight Academy Awards for films including TENET, Dune: Part One, and Dune: Part Two. Malhotra currently holds a 4.81% stake in the company.

Strong financial turnaround

The company’s financials also reflect its momentum. In Q1 FY26, Prime Focus reported a net profit of Rs 110.47 crores, compared to a loss of Rs 158.07 crores in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations climbed nearly 23% year-on-year to Rs 976.82 crores. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company also swung back to profit from a loss of Rs 251.62 crores.

What has further fueled the excitement is Prime Focus’ involvement in the highly anticipated Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will be released in two parts—Part One during Diwali 2026 and Part Two in Diwali 2027.

