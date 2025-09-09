Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to protect her publicity and personality rights, objecting to the unauthorized use of her name, pictures, and identity across different platforms and products. The plea highlights issues of commercial misuse, deceptive portrayals, and the online circulation of obscene, altered images.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moves Delhi High Court to safeguard publicity and personality rights

Justice Tejas Karia heard the matter, acknowledging the gravity of the allegations and indicating a willingness to issue injunctions to stop further misuse. The case is scheduled for its next hearing on January 15, 2026.

Representing Rai, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi informed the court that her identity was being extensively exploited for commercial gain and deceptive publicity. He highlighted websites falsely claiming to be official platforms and referenced unauthorized merchandise such as mugs, T-shirts, and drinkware featuring her name and image.

Sethi cited an example of misuse involving a company named Aishwarya Nation Wealth, which had falsely declared Rai as its Chairperson in official records. He clarified that the actor had no association with the firm and characterized the act as fraudulent and illegal.

Sethi also voiced concern about the online spread of altered images of the actor, noting that obscene, morphed, and AI-generated visuals of Rai were being circulated. He described this as a serious breach of her dignity and rights, emphasizing that “her likeness is being exploited for sexually explicit purposes” and underscoring the deeply troubling nature of such content.

Appearing for Google, advocate Mamta Rani stated that content could only be removed upon submission of specific URLs. Justice Karia noted that although a consolidated order would be preferable, the petitioner’s broad requests might require separate injunctions against each defendant. The court further clarified that the plaintiff could either provide individual URLs for takedown or seek relief under the Blocking and Screening Instructions (BSI) framework.

