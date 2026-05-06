The Government of India has appointed Shashi Shekhar Vempati as the new Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, marking the end of Prasoon Joshi’s tenure after nearly nine years. The appointment was confirmed through a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on May 6, 2026.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati appointed CBFC Chairperson as Prasoon Joshi steps down after 9 years

Vempati will hold office for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge. His appointment comes after Joshi stepped down from the role following his elevation as Chairman of Prasar Bharati.

Joshi, who took over as CBFC Chairperson in August 2017, oversaw a period of transition within the board. His tenure was marked by a shift in approach, moving away from a strict censor-driven framework towards a more structured certification system. He consistently advocated for the CBFC to function as a body that classifies films based on age suitability, rather than imposing extensive cuts.

One of the key aspects of his leadership was the push for modernization. Under his tenure, efforts were made to digitize the certification process, improving efficiency and reducing delays for filmmakers. The move was seen as a step towards making the system more transparent and accessible.

Joshi was also known for maintaining an open line of communication with industry stakeholders. Instead of adopting a confrontational stance, he focused on resolving issues through dialogue, aiming to balance creative freedom with societal considerations. This approach helped bring a degree of stability to the board after a phase marked by public controversies.

With Vempati now taking charge, the CBFC is expected to continue its focus on institutional strengthening. He brings experience in media, broadcasting, and public communication, which is likely to shape the board’s functioning in the coming years.

Also Read: Sandeep Singh brings together Pritam and Prasoon Joshi for the first time for The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rishab Shetty to play the Maratha ruler

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