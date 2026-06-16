On June 14, Bollywood Hungama was among the first to inform readers that the much-awaited Cocktail 2 has been granted an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In this article, we’ll exclusively focus on the cuts given to the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Rashmika Mandanna starrer.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Cocktail 2 with NO visual cuts; ‘Agni’ changed to ‘Diya’, ‘Jew on the run’ reference censored

The good news is that the CBFC has not made any visual cuts. Hence, all the romantic and intimate scenes are left untouched. However, a few audio modifications were asked to be made. A cuss word, which was mentioned in the subtitle, was asked to be removed. The word 'Agni' was replaced with 'Diya' wherever it occurred in the film.

Lastly, a reference to 'Jew on the run' was censored. The CBFC order does not specify the context in which the phrase was used in the film. Hence, it is unclear whether it referred to any specific work, an individual or was merely used as a generic expression.

Once these changes were made, Cocktail 2 was passed with an 'A' certificate on June 16. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 149.19 minutes. In other words, Cocktail 2 is 2 hours, 29 minutes and 19 seconds long.

Cocktail's first part, which released in 2012, starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and debutante Diana Penty. Like Cocktail 2, it was directed by Homi Adajania, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and its music was composed by Pritam Chakraborty. The second part is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan and along with Maddock, is also produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films.

Cocktail 2 releases in cinemas on June 19. It becomes the first-ever adult-rated film of Kriti Sanon’s 12-year career. For Rashmika Mandanna, it marks her second ‘A’-rated Hindi film after the blockbuster Animal (2023). As for Shahid Kapoor, this is the fifth adult-rated film of his career after Kaminey (2009), Udta Punjab (2016), Kabir Singh (2019) and O'Romeo (2026). Interestingly, O'Romeo was also his last release, which means that for the first time in his career, Shahid will have two consecutive adult-rated films.

Also Read: One city, two friends: Rashmika Mandanna to show Kriti Sanon the real Bengaluru amidst Cocktail 2 promotions

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

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