Actress Zaira Wasim has officially announced her marriage. She took to Instagram to share the joyous news with the caption, “Qubool hai x3.” The post featured two serene glimpses from her wedding ceremony, one showing her signing the nikah papers adorned in henna and jewelry, and another capturing her and her husband from behind, gazing at the full moon, symbolizing a sacred new beginning.

Zaira Wasim ties the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony; see pics

Zaira, who stepped away from the film industry in 2019 citing her spiritual journey, made a rare social media appearance to share the personal milestone. She did not reveal her husband’s identity or show his face, choosing to maintain the privacy she has long valued. Dressed in a red embroidered bridal ensemble with golden detailing, Zaira looked every bit the traditional bride in a ceremony that seemed intimate and elegant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_)

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with blessings and congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “Allahumma barik, sister. May Allah bless your marriage … till Jannah, Ameen,” while others expressed joy at her return to social media for such a heartfelt reason.

Zaira rose to fame as the young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2016), a performance that earned her widespread acclaim and a National Film Award. She went on to star in Secret Superstar (2017) and The Sky Is Pink (2019) before choosing to leave the film world, saying it conflicted with her faith.

With her simple caption, “Qubool hai x3,” Zaira Wasim announced her wedding with grace and humility, marking not just a union but a quiet reaffirmation of the life choices she stands by away from the limelight, on her own terms.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.