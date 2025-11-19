The sex comedy Mastiii 4 will be released on Friday, November 21 and it has caught attention due to its trailer and franchise value. A film of this sort is releasing in cinemas after a long time and this is expected to go in favour of the makers. There was a fear that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) might play spoilsport and ask for several cuts. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts given to this film by the CBFC.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 6 dialogues in Mastiii 4; deletes ‘top angle animal humping visuals’

The good news is that the cuts given to the film are limited. Three dialogues were modified, and one dialogue was requested to be replaced. The word 'behen' was replaced, and in another part of the film, the word 'item' was similarly replaced with an appropriate alternative. An alcohol brand name was changed, presumably to a fictional company name.

The CBFC also asked the makers for some visual modifications. Its members asked the makers to delete 'top angle animal humping visuals'. The said visual was of 9 seconds. Lastly, they asked the makers to reduce 30-second-long close visuals of human faces. Hence, 39 seconds of visuals were cut in all.

Once these changes were made, Mastiii 4 was passed with an 'A' certificate on November 17. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 144.17 minutes. In other words, Mastiii 4 is 2 hours 24 minutes and 17 seconds long.

Mastiii 4 is directed by Milap Zaveri, who delivered a surprise super-hit just last month with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. It stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, who have always featured in the previous parts of the franchise as well – Masti (2004), Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016). This time, they are joined by Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Natalia Janoszek, Shaad Randhawa and Nishant Singh Malkani, along with Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.

