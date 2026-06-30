Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to inform readers that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed Alpha with a U/A 16+ certificate. In this article, we’ll exclusively focus on the cuts given to the Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors multiple stabbing visuals in Alpha; deletes foul word

The good news is that the CBFC's Examining Committee have asked for very few modifications. To begin with, the makers were asked to redraft the disclaimer at the beginning of the film. Subtitles were inserted for all the songs. The producers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), were also asked to mention the opening cards and end scrolls in the applied language, that is, Hindi.

Now coming to the cuts. Visuals in a scene in the first half of Alpha were reduced and replaced with alternative visuals. However, no detail was provided about these visuals. A similar cut was done in another point in the first half as well. In the second half, the visuals of multiple stabbings were asked to be reduced and replaced with alternative visuals. Lastly, a foul word was asked to be deleted in the first half.

The CBFC’s Examining Committee asked the makers to insert anti-alcohol static in all scenes of alcohol consumption. Lastly, as per the rules, the makers were asked to submit the parents’ consent letter of the child artist.

Once these changes were made, the makers of Alpha were handed over the censor certificate on June 29. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 140.48 minutes. In other words, Alpha is 2 hours, 20 minutes and 48 seconds long.

Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama also exclusively reported that the first half of Alpha is 1 hour, 13 minutes and 32 seconds long. The run time of the second half is 1 hour, 7 minutes and 16 seconds.

Alpha belongs to the YRF Spy Universe and is directed by Shiv Rawail. It releases in cinemas on Friday, July 3.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: YRF issues show-sharing mandate for Alpha – shows from 9:30 am onwards, weekend rates to be at par with Welcome To The Jungle

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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