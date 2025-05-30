Abhishek Bachchan leads the pack as the Indian Streaming Academy (ISA) unveils its 2025 edition of the Top 100 Streaming & Digital Power List — an annual celebration of the most influential voices in India’s OTT and digital content landscape.

Abhishek Bachchan tops Indian Streaming Academy’s 2025 streaming and digital power list

Topping the list, #AbhishekBachchan proves once again that he’s one of the most dynamic and consistent names in streaming. Over the past few years, the actor has delivered an impressive string of hits and standout performances — from the cult classic Yuva, to Ludo, Bob Biswas, Ghoomer, and Manmarziyaan. His performance in Dasvi saw the film trend at No. 1 on Netflix, while Be Happy topped Amazon Prime Video. His most recent project, I Want To Talk, not only earned him critical acclaim but also brought home awards for his compelling portrayal.

And it doesn’t stop there — with Housefull 5 gearing up for release, Abhishek's momentum shows no signs of slowing. The original Bluffmaster is not just delivering strong performances — he’s rewriting the streaming playbook with every release.

Following Abhishek on the ISA Power List are Aditi Rao Hydari and Aditya Roy Kapur, both celebrated for their streaming success, and YouTube icon Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati, who holds the fourth spot as the highest-ranked non-actor.

Sharing his thoughts on this momentous list, Vishnu Induri, Founder of the Indian Streaming Academy, said:

“India’s digital storytelling landscape is at its most exciting inflection point. With creators emerging from every corner of the country and stories resonating across borders, the Power List is a celebration of the minds shaping our entertainment future. It’s not just about content; it’s about cultural impact, and this list honours those who are rewriting the rules.”

Adding his perspective on the significance of the list in today’s digital era, Raj Nayak, Co-founder of the Indian Streaming Academy, commented: "Streaming has democratised storytelling in a way we’ve never seen before. Today, an idea from a small town can inspire a global audience. The Power List is our way of acknowledging those who are not just chasing trends but setting them—those who combine creativity with courage to move the needle forward in the digital age."

The Power List announcement comes ahead of the second edition of the prestigious NEXA Streaming Academy Awards, set to take place on July 5, 2025, at the JIO Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Also Read: 20 Years of Bunty Aur Babli EXCLUSIVE: Shaad Ali on bringing Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan together on screen for the FIRST time: “Amit ji is MASTER of drunk scenes in the WHOLE world; I warned Abhishek, ‘Woh tumhe scene mein kha jaayenge; tujhe failna padega'”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.