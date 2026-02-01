Makers of the The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond unveil character posters of Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha and Aditi Bhatia

The makers of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond have unveiled the character posters of its leading women — Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha and Aditi Bhatia — offering the first detailed visual insight into the film ahead of its release.

Makers of the The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond unveil character posters of Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha and Aditi Bhatia

The newly released posters present intense close-ups of the actors, with half their faces covered by a burqa while the other half reveals visible bruises and tear-streaked expressions. The imagery suggests emotional and physical trauma, setting a sombre tone and indicating the difficult circumstances their characters navigate in the narrative.

Sharing the posters on social media, the makers wrote, “—”, keeping the focus on the visuals rather than revealing plot details at this stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicturesofficial)

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is positioned as a continuation of the first film, expanding its narrative scope. The sequel revolves around the story of three Hindu women whose lives take a troubling turn after they enter relationships that eventually expose a larger, calculated process of religious conversion.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the film follows the 2023 release The Kerala Story, which sparked widespread discussion upon its release.

With the character posters now out, the makers have begun their promotional rollout while keeping the storytelling details largely under wraps. The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026.

Also Read: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond to release on February 27, 2026; teaser out

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.