T-Series, India’s leading music label known for identifying and nurturing exceptional talent, has joined hands with singer-composer-songwriter Faheem Abdullah — the voice behind the chart-topping hits 'Ishq' and 'Saiyaara'. Faheem has been making a strong mark in the independent music scene and now in film music as well, with his growing popularity reflected in chart performances and audience response. In this new association, T-Series will collaborate with Faheem on a range of upcoming projects — spanning film songs, singles, albums, and EPs. The partnership aims to further amplify his reach and take his music to new heights, breaking records and crossing borders. Their first collaboration —‘Bichadna’ is releasing on 4th August 2025.

EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series teams up with Saiyaara singer Faheem Abdullah for future projects; first music video ‘Bichadna’ to release on August 4, 2025

Hailing from Kashmir, Faheem brings the rich essence of his homeland into his music, blending soulful storytelling with a unique cultural depth. He has also been instrumental in working with fellow artists from his region, providing them a platform to explore their talent and connect with wider audiences.

"What truly impresses me about Faheem is the honesty in his music. His vocals have a rare uniqueness that stands out in today’s landscape. With audiences already connecting deeply to his sound, this collaboration will allow us to bring a fresh and soulful flavor to listeners everywhere," said Bhushan Kumar, MD of T-Series.

"I feel blessed and honoured to be joining hands with T-series. All these years in my hometown, I have always looked at T-Series as the pinnacle of music, and now collaborating with Bhushan Sir on multiple future projects is both an honour and an exciting new chapter for me. This partnership not only opens new doors for me in my artistic journey but gives me the opportunity to bring fresh talent from my homeland onto a global stage," shared Faheem.

This collaboration marks a promising new chapter — uniting Faheem’s authenticity and lyrical strength with the global scale and impact of T-Series.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Saiyaara debutants Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami recall how a 10-15-day trip to Mumbai became a “game changer;” admit feeling “nervous and anxious” recording in front of Mohit Suri, share thoughts on AI in music, Ahaan Panday, and more!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.