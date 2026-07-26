With just five days to go for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the excitement is tremendous, to say the least. Advance ticket sales are extremely strong, indicating that the superhero film is set to record one of the biggest opening-day collections ever in India. Given the extraordinary buzz, the studio has decided to position the film in the highest ticket-pricing category.

EXCLUSIVE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day tickets priced at MEGA BLOCKBUSTER rates, yet slightly below Dhurandhar The Revenge’s pricing; Gaiety-Galaxy, Maratha Mandir among FEW cinemas in India selling tickets below Rs. 200

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The studio has sent an email to exhibitors stating that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the most anticipated film of the year, and not merely of the season. Hence, ‘keeping with the scale, legacy and premium positioning of this release’, it has decided to implement mega-blockbuster pricing bands for the film.”

The mega-blockbuster pricing category is a relatively recent phenomenon and has previously been implemented for films that generated tremendous pre-release buzz, such as Pushpa 2 – The Rule, War 2 and Dhurandhar The Revenge.

In accordance with this directive, the theatres have started advance booking, and, as expected, the rates are sky-high. Most cinemas are selling tickets for Rs. 300+, and in some, the rates have even reached four digits. For 3D and premium formats, the prices are obviously higher. The source noticed, “In a few cinemas, the rates are at par with Dhurandhar The Revenge, but in most theatres and multiplexes, the rates are lower than the Ranveer Singh-starrer. This is because Dhurandhar sequel’s buzz was historic and one-of-a-kind.”

In Mumbai, G7 multiplex, also popularly known as Gaiety-Galaxy, is one of the few cinemas where one can catch Spider-Man: Brand New Day at reasonable rates. The stall tickets are sold for Rs. 180 and balcony for Rs. 200. The same price slab exists in Maratha Mandir; both these cinemas are managed by Manoj Desai and will screen the film’s 2D version in Hindi. Also, Gaiety-Galaxy and Maratha Mandir are the only cinemas in Mumbai and one of the few ones in the country to sell tickets of the film at less than Rs. 200 (this does not include certain centres in South where the rates are cheap as per the government rules).

Meanwhile, the tickets for the 10:30 am 2D Hindi show at MovieTime Dahisar are available for Rs. 220. As for the English 2D version, Funcity Big Cinema, Ulhasnagar is among the cheapest in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. One needs to shell out just Rs. 240 to watch the 2:15 pm show on July 30. Next comes the iconic Regal cinema in South Mumbai, where the ticket rates are Rs. 250 for stall and Rs. 300 for balcony.

If you enjoy English films more in the 3D version in Hindi, then Gold Thane, Gold Borivali and Tilak Dombivali is where you should head to in order to enjoy Spider-Man: Brand New Day without burning a hole in your pocket. The 10:00 am shows in these cinemas are priced at Rs. 200.

As for the English 3D version, the rates are slightly higher, but some cinemas have made an exception. Ajanta Cinex Borivali's 10:00 am show tickets are being sold for Rs. 200, the cheapest in this category and format in the region. This is followed by MovieTime Malad, where one needs to pay Rs. 230 to watch the 10:55 am show. The ticket price of the 8:30 am show in MovieTime Star City Matunga is Rs. 240. In BMX Cinemas Koparkhairane, the price is Rs. 250 for the 11:30 am show, while it is Rs. 260 for the 8:30 am show in PVR Odeon Ghatkopar. In Sun City, one can pay Rs. 270 in order to catch the 8:00 am show of the movie.

The source added, “Many cinemas, especially national chains, follow dynamic pricing. Hence, as demand rises, ticket prices will also increase.”

Also Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day director explains why Sadie Sink’s role is being kept secret as final trailer drops

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